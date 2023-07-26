Just as inflation is beginning to cool off, gas prices are heating back up.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon is up to around $3.68, up 10 cents from a month ago but still much lower than a year ago.

On Tuesday the price jumped 4 cents alone in one day, the largest one-day jump since June 7 of last year.

In Pennsylvania the average is even higher, at $3.77. Customers at the Lehigh Street WAWA have noticed, where the price Wednesday was $3.89.

"I don't like how it goes down a little bit and tricks us to think that we're gonna have a little extra money for food or something and then it jumps right back up again,” said Laura from Allentown.

"I go to work, I go home. My son begs me to bring him places and I can't always do that."

"You have to cut back,” said Jennifer from Hellertown. “You cut back on food. Food is almost doubling in some areas.”

The jump runs the risk of stopping what’s been a positive decline in inflation over the last year, which could force the Fed to raise rates longer than anticipated.

“In the trucking industry itself, [gas] accounts for 40% of their costs,” said Mark Capofari, who teaches Project and Supply Chain Management at Penn State Lehigh Valley. “So anytime the cost increases in that particular category, then you get more dramatic price increases to the consumer and to ourselves.”

Capofari says with extreme heat causing refiners to slow down production in the U.S. and large foreign producers like the Middle East burning more of their own oil for electricity, price hikes will likely continue.

Those we spoke to Wednesday don’t expect it to get better anytime soon either.

"It will get worse and then when they switch to the winter it'll be just as bad,” Jennifer said.