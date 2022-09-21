ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The price of gas is still high, just not mid June's $5 a gallon high.

The scorching summer prices had Wendell Mesa of Allentown trading in his Audi for a motorcycle.

"Before I was paying $90 for a full tank, now I'm at $15," he said after filling up.

According to AAA, at $3.76 and $3.71 per gallon, Lehigh and Northampton counties have some of the lowest prices in Pennsylvania.

Compared to mid June, average drivers are saving $120 per month. It's an early fall financial chapter college sophomore Emma George appreciates.

"I'm a big avid reader so I was able to buy more books because I don't spend as much on gas for sure," she said.

What you spend varies widely even down the street. On Mauch Chunk Road we found gas for $3.51 per gallon just north of Route 22, but $3.89 per gallon, just south.

AAA says when gas stations get a delivery is key, as the price is set on that delivery date and can change day to day.

The owner of an independent station just off Route 329 in North Whitehall Township says she sets her price, currently at $3.64, with area competition but may lower it a bit to entice people inside. She says she makes 10-15 cents per gallon off the sale of a gallon of gas, but inside is where the real money is made with the purchase of food.

But Avery Stanley says he'll pay whatever financial hand he's dealt while driving.

"To take 20 minutes out of my time to find cheaper gas. Because basically I'm losing an hour in the long run," he said.

For owners of franchises, it's a bit different. An owner of a Sunoco station says the price point is set by the company.