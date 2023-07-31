WILSON, Pa. - A Northampton County gas station employee was knocked unconscious while taking trash out Sunday night, police say.

The 42-year-old man told Wilson police he was throwing out garbage at Ary's Express Mart in the 1500 block of Northampton Street around 9:45 p.m. when three males came up to him, police said.

One of the men hit the employee several times in the face with a handgun until he went unconscious. The employee woke up to find money had been stolen from him, police say.

The employee was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The robbers were described as Black males, all wearing hoodies.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-258-8542.