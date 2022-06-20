ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A gas leak at a high-rise apartment building in Allentown Monday night had residents exiting with children and pets in tow.
A representative for UGI Utilities Inc. said gas for the entire 12-story building at Regency Towers, located at 1600 Lehigh Parkway East, was turned off for the night due to the leak.
UGI expects that gas will remain shut off at least until repairs can be made Tuesday morning.
According to the company's spokesperson, it appears that the gas leak is related to customer-owned equipment.
A photojournalist for 69 News captured scenes of people leaving the building while Allentown Fire Department trucks were outside the main doors.
It has not yet been confirmed whether residents were evacuated from the building for the night.
Regency Towers features one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. It is managed by Berger Rental Communities, based in Wayne.