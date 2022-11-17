BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A gasoline tanker overturned and is spilling fluid in Bethlehem, prompting police to issue evacuation orders.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue.

Police tell 69 News they have every officer available going door-to-door to evacuate everyone within a 1,000-meter radius of the scene.

They have also activated the reverse 911 system.

Everyone is being moved to Nitschmann Middle School, police said.

