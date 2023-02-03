EASTON, Pa. - The Greater Easton Development Partnership received $1.1 million in state funding for community safety and keeping kids on productive paths. Some of that money will be used to expand programming at Community Bike Works.

"When I come here, it's like a little safe haven so that I can relax and enjoy myself," said Leila Gamboa, a 9th grader involved in Community Bike Works in Easton.

"They teach you the different parts of the bike and different tools," said Ralph Foss, a 10th grader involved in Community Bike Works in Easton.

Community Bike Works in Easton is launching a club geared toward ninth graders. Students will get a mentor, earn a bike of their own by learning mechanics, and have access to paid work opportunities.

It's being made possible by a state grant awarded to the Greater Easton Development Partnership.

"We've done a lot of planning work in the West Ward, and one thing that comes up in most plans is activities to support youth," said Jared Mast, the executive director of the Greater Easton Development Partnership.

"Going through our programs gives students the opportunity to learn to do something that they didn't think they could do," said Kim Schaffer, the executive director of Community Bike Works.

"It gives students that self-confidence, that self-esteem to say 'I was able to push myself. I didn't think I could fix a bike and I did. I didn't think I could ride up that hill and I did.' We know that those skills translate into other parts of their lives."

"It's also important to help kids, kind of like, express themselves and become more social," said Gamboa. "When I came here, I really learned how to be more open."

"Very good place, very nice people, very nice to get out," said Foss.

This is one of 122 projects aimed to increase safety across Pennsylvania. The state gave out nearly $90 million of Violence Intervention and Prevention funding.

"We've heard that certain routes and certain bus stops occasionally become areas of concern for parents and wanting to address that directly, with more adults, more supervision," said Mast.

So, the grant money is also being used to expand the coverage area of Easton Ambassadors to include walking routes to Paxinosa Elementary and to Easton Area Middle School bus stops.