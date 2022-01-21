LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. | Geiger's Covered Bridge, located on Old Packhouse Road, will be closed beginning on Monday, January 24, until mid-June for major repairs, officials announced.
The closure will reportedly affect access to the Trexler Nature Preserve South and Central Range and the loop on the Covered Bridge Trail. The public will not have access to the bridge during the construction period and will be directed to take alternate routes.
From RT 309, Trexler Nature Preserve patrons may access the preserve by using the Trailhead Parking entrance at the Trexler Environment Center located on Orchard Road or through the Central Range Trailhead Parking area on Old Packhouse Road according to official statements.
From the West, state officials ask that people use the South Range Trailhead parking entrance near the intersection of Old Packhouse, Jordan Road & Ruheton Hill Road.
They also state that it was to be advised the popular Covered Bridge Trail will not have a return loop across the bridge during this timeframe.
Finally, officials ask that all Covered Bridge Trail ADA patrons use the parking facilities at the picnic area located near the FORD. All Central Range main entrance and Zoo patrons from RT 309 should enter through Game Preserve Road.
For more information or questions, contact the Lehigh County Parks & Recreation Office at 610-871-0281.
