Pennsylvania hospitals are once again filling up due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Data from the New York Times shows Pennsylvania has the highest number of hospitalizations in the U.S.
The Times reports Pennsylvania is averaging 4,600 people in the hospital, a 24% increase compared with two weeks ago.
Pennsylvania also ranks second in the average daily number of COVID-19 deaths, with 98, the NYT says.
Hospitals and health systems are feeling the strain.
Geisinger Health System, one of the state's largest health systems, says it's running out of beds across its nine hospitals in central and northeastern Pennsylvania.
Geisinger says it is running at 110% capacity.
It says the problem is stemming from unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, which make up the overwhelming numbers inside hospital walls.
Geisinger reported that because of being overrun with COVID patients, their doctors and nurses are practicing what they call "waiting room medicine," where patients are dealing with 10-20 hour-delays in ERs.
Meanwhile, St. Luke's University Health Network has restricted its visitation policy to two people per patient, telling the Associated Press that "the current surge, largely driven by the unvaccinated population, is placing an enormous burden on our region's health care system," according to Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, St. Luke's vice president of medical and academic affairs.
St. Luke's is reporting 220 COVID patients across its 14 campuses, which is similar to numbers this time last year.
Numbers are spiking all over Pennsylvania.
Last January, Pennsylvania's health department reported numbers spiked at more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases a day. Those numbers tapered off, and over the summer, cases dropped to less than 100 a day.
Now six months later and the numbers are spiking again, hitting just under 7,000 cases a day.
Officials at Geisinger told the Associated Press they don't expect the situation to get better in the coming weeks. Rather, they expect case numbers to get worse.