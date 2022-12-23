Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but there are ways to still stay warm and safe — no matter what's happening beyond your windows.

As the weather gets nastier, power outages become more and more common.

That's when some people turn to generators and when generator safety becomes a must.

"There's only one place for generators to be used, and that's outside," said Guillermo Rodriguez, public information officer at Portable Generator Manufacturers' Association.

Rodriguez has dedicated his career to generator safety. So he shared with 69 News the do's and don'ts when using generators.

"Before you even operate the generator, have a designated place where it's going to be used," he said.

When starting up a generator, Rodriguez says to make sure you keep it away from vents, windows and doors, to avoid any dangers to your health.

"We are dealing with carbon monoxide emissions," he warned. "Unfortunately, carbon monoxide emissions cannot be seen or smelled."

Dr. Andrew Miller with Lehigh Valley Health Network reiterates the reminder that certain heating tools must stay outside the home, and protecting our health and safety during this weather is a priority.

"During these times when the weather starts getting colder and colder, we know patients will be coming in with cold-related injuries," Miller said.

"If you do have a generator running, it's outside, away from the house," he said. "All the exhaust fumes are away."