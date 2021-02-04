Commissioner Geoff Brace said Thursday he will seek reelection to the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners.
He represents a district consisting of neighborhoods in Allentown’s Center City and West End.
First elected in 2013, Brace is currently in his second term. He was unanimously elected Chair of the Board of Commissioners at the January 4, 2021 reorganization meeting. In 2020, he was Chair of the Development & Planning Committee and Vice Chair of the Governance Committee. In 2018, he served as Vice Chair of the Board of Commissioners.