ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Police said patrons outside the Chicago Sports Bar and Grill scattered last month when a Georgia man allegedly fired up to four shots after being escorted out of the club.
Shawndarryl D. Daniel, of Decatur, Ga., faces assault and weapons offenses after allegedly firing shots in the parking lot of the Airport Road club on Sept. 21. Allentown police filed charges against the 31-year-old on Sept. 30 and issued a warrant for his arrest. Daniel is not yet in custody.
Allentown police were dispatched to the Chicago Sports Bar at 1179 Airport Road shortly after 2 a.m. Sept. 21 for a shots-fired report. When police arrived, the security manager reported that security allegedly found marijuana on Daniel, according to court records.
The manager detained him, escorted him outside and asked Daniel to leave the property, according to records. Before releasing him, security took a picture of his Georgia ID.
While removing handcuffs from Daniel, security told police that he allegedly made threatening comments toward the security manager. He stayed in the parking lot in front of a neighboring business until roughly 2 a.m., when a truck arrived to pick him up, according to police.
Daniel hopped in the passenger seat, and the truck headed toward Airport Road. But it stopped in the middle of the lot, where authorities allege Daniel fired three or four shots in the air.
Bystanders in the parking lot scattered in all directions, and the truck droves south on Airport Road.
Police said a criminal history check revealed that Daniel was found guilty of felony robbery in Mississippi in 2012.
Allentown police charged him with single counts of illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct.