TEXLERTOWN, Pa. - Evonik is expanding in Trexlertown.

After acquiring Air Product's performance materials division in 2017, the German specialty chemical company has now opened a newly renovated Allentown innovation hub on part of the former Air Products site.

"It's our intention to bring a great deal of our research development to North America, to the Lehigh Valley," said Tracey Mole, Vice President of the Business and Innovation Center. He says this is a significant step in making the site a central research and lab location for the Northeast.

"This location is perfect because it's centrally located to a lot of the other innovation hubs on the Northeast but yet also close to some great universities," said Senior Vice President of Research and Development for the company, Jean Vincent.

She says the renovation and expansion will play a key role in technical development, with a state-of-the art lab and new collaboration space.

"Developing new products, developing new molecules, which then go into the new products, and then applications testing," Vincent said.

The state invested $2.5 million with a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant.

"Let's create good family-sustaining jobs in Pennsylvania so people can live really good lives," Gov. Tom Wolf said at the event.

Evonik currently employs around 300 in the region. This move will add 50 new high-paying positions. They say that's just the beginning.