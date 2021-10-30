ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The "Ghost Encounters" team visiting Dorney Park earlier this year, and say they experienced something paranormal.
Justin Torok joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday to discuss the experience.
Torok says Park employees reached out and invited him to visit with the spirit world.
Before Dorney Park opened there were homes and a hotel on the property. Torok believes that is why he experienced a ghost encounter at the Lehigh Valley attraction.
The entire Ghost Encounters video from Dorney Park can be seen here.
Torok's YouTube series Ghost Encounters dives into eerie locations around the Lehigh Valley.