Ghost hunter Justin Torok joined the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning to share some of his most terrifying finds in the Lehigh Valley.
Torok is self-described paranormal investigator and ghost hunter.
"Ever since I was a kid I had a passion and an obsession for dark history, for the paranormal, for the unexplained," says Torok. "When I was in college I was getting my degree in video production and I decided to put my two passions together and created my show called "Ghost Encounters".
His YouTube series Ghost Encounters dives into eerie locations around the Lehigh Valley.