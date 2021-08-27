The sound of diapers being wrapped is "peace of mind" for some local parents.

Their "bundles of joy" will be the recipients of these bundles.

Giant Food Stores donated 10,000 diapers to the Lehigh Valley Diaper Bank Friday.

The bank distributes the diapers to organizations across the area that make sure the diapers get to the families that need them.

Sapan Shah, the bank's executive director, says not having access to diapers can begin a downward spiral.

"Parents can't afford them, and you need diapers to send your kids to daycare. So not being able to send your kids to daycare prevents you from going to work," Shah said.

In addition to making the donation, Giant employees volunteered to help sort the diapers Friday morning.

The Lehigh Valley Diaper Bank is now in its 4th year.

