ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Giant is helping make sure kids in the Allentown School District have something to eat.

The company presented a check for more than $14,000 to the district Tuesday morning at Hays Elementary School.

Giant also donated 1,300 snacks.

It's part of the company's "Feeding School Kids Initiative."

Giant customers were able to round up their grocery purchases or convert their Choice points to support school food programs.

"We'll be using this money for equipment upgrades in our schools, so that we can provide healthy meals for our students," said Kerri Micklos, with the school district.

Giant says this initiative has raised nearly $1.5 million to fight childhood hunger.