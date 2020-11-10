NAZARETH, Pa. - People who are having trouble making ends meet won't go hungry for Thanksgiving this year.
Giant donated 1,000 turkeys to Second Harvest Food Bank Tuesday.
Volunteers from the grocery store company were out at the food bank in Nazareth delivering the turkeys. They also put together food boxes that will get distributed to Lehigh Valley food pantries to help them get ready for the busy holiday season.
"This is a very, very tough time for families due to COVID, so to be able to help them through the holiday season is wonderful," said Second Harvest Food Bank Director Katarah Jordan.
Giant also donated 200 turkeys to the Salvation Army in Allentown and another 40 in Easton.