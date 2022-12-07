EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Giant is making sure families in our area have something to eat for the holidays.

The company donated 250 hams to Second Harvest Food Bank near Nazareth.

Volunteers also packed hunger relief boxes and organized and restocked shelves.

Second Harvest says its relationships with businesses like Giant are so critical to its mission.

"It gives us the opportunity to remind people that we're here, that we're here, we're serving your neighbors," said Rosaria Stoops, senior development officer for Second Harvest. "We need the help from people like this. Without having the help of volunteers, we can't do what we do."

Giant will donate hams to Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank in Berks County on Wednesday. Workers will also pack food boxes.