ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District is getting some financial help to keep feeding students healthy meals.
Giant Food Stores donated more than $57,500 to district officials and food service staff Tuesday.
The check was presented at Hays Elementary School.
The grant is part of the Giant Feeding School Kids Program, and the money will go toward the district's Child Nutrition Department.
"We provide lunch throughout the day, breakfast and lunch, to all of our students, but these additional dollars will support in teaching our students about health and nutrition, good food, and creating good habits," said district Interim Superintendent Dr. Marilyn Martinez.
District officials say they're "so grateful" for the donation.