NAZARETH, Pa. - Families struggling to make ends meet won't go without a meal this holiday season, thanks to a generous donation.

Giant is giving away 600 hams to several food banks in the region this week.

Volunteers from the supermarket were out at Second Harvest Food Bank in Nazareth Wednesday morning. They gave them 300 hams, and also stocked the shelves with other food.

Giant also gave 300 hams to a Harvest Food Bank in Reading.

Altogether, 3,000 hams are being donated across Pennsylvania and several other states.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.