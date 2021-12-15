NAZARETH, Pa. - Families struggling to make ends meet won't go without a meal this holiday season, thanks to a generous donation.
Giant is giving away 600 hams to several food banks in the region this week.
Volunteers from the supermarket were out at Second Harvest Food Bank in Nazareth Wednesday morning. They gave them 300 hams, and also stocked the shelves with other food.
Giant also gave 300 hams to a Harvest Food Bank in Reading.
Altogether, 3,000 hams are being donated across Pennsylvania and several other states.