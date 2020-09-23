NAZARETH, Pa. - The Giant Company is donating time and money in recognition of Hunger Action Month to help spread awareness about hunger.
Hundreds of workers from local Giant stores are out Wednesday volunteering their time by packaging food to give back. They say right now it's more important than ever to help out in the community.
"It feels very fulfilling at the end of the day. All we like to do is help others, and this is a great way for us to give back," said Dionis Mateo Pujols, store director of Giant in Walnutport.
In a time when it's needed more than ever, Giant is giving back. It's donating $30,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank in Nazareth.
Nearby Giant employees are also spending the day packaging food.
"COVID was very tough. It was tough to get people out here and to feel comfortable, and I'm so happy that things are starting to loosen up and they feel comfortable coming back out to help their community," said Katarah Jordan, director of Second Harvest.
Workers are using the time to reflect on Hunger Action Month, a reminder that nearly 54 million people may be food insecure in 2020, including 18 million children.
"You're really seeing the family stress throughout the community, people with not enough to eat, so it's more important than ever to do things like this, not just today, but we are doing them throughout the year," said Joe Cruz, store manager of Giant in Nazareth.
The food packaged Wednesday will be redistributed to 2,300 seniors locally across 75 different sites. The food bank says it has the process down to a T.
"From ordering the food, to getting it packed, and then to make sure the connection with the community is there," Jordan said.
"This is our community, so having the people that I see, the associates that still volunteer, it's priceless," Cruz said.
In total, Giant will donate $500,000 to 20 local food banks and pantries across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, depending on increased need.