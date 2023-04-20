L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley shoppers are being warned to check their groceries.

A juvenile worker put sewing needles into grocery items at the Giant in Lower Macungie Township, state police said.

The items affected, according to a statement from the Giant Company, are:

single-serve Tastykakes

fresh bagged green beans

loose sweet yellow and white onions

fresh green asparagus

soft packaged dog food and treats

soft packaged cat food and treats

instant mashed potatoes (boxed)

cleaning sponges

Giant said it was notified Monday of the issue at the 7150 Hamilton Boulevard store, and state police said they began investigating on Wednesday.

Surveillance video showed the employee, who no longer works at the store, putting a sewing needle in at least three food items, Giant said.

The company said it removed some products from shelves, out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone who bought groceries from the store between Thursday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 19, should check their items for any tampering, police said.

Products can be returned for a full refund.

Giant also said it is notifying customers who may have purchased these items, based on available data.

Investigators have not released the worker's name, but said charges are coming against the juvenile suspect.

"The company will pursue charges against the individual responsible to the fullest extent possible by law," Giant said in its statement. "The safety of GIANT customers is our top priority and we take matters like this very seriously."

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 610-395-1438.