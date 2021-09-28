CARLISLE, Pa. - Customers can now get some groceries and household products delivered in as little as 30 minutes.
The Giant Company partnered with Instacart to launch "Instant Delivery."
About 20,000 items are available for Instant Delivery, with a focus on prepared foods, snacks and drinks, as well as paper goods, cleaners and baby products.
The service is designed to help customers when they need just a few items quickly, supplementing the weekly grocery trip, said a news release from Giant.
"Whether it’s realizing the chocolate chips are missing the night before the school bake sale or unexpected dinner guests at the doorstep, through GIANT Instant Delivery, we are continuing to find new ways to be there for our customers when they need us the most," said Matt Simon, vice president, brand experience, The Giant Company, in a statement.
Giant Instant Delivery is available from 6 a.m. through midnight daily, with a $10 order minimum and $2.99 delivery fee.