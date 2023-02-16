No doubt, 2022 was a challenging year, with double-digit inflation levels not witnessed in 40 years, an energy crisis created by war and the ongoing effects of the global pandemic on people's lives.

Ahold Delhaize, the Dutch parent of Carlisle-based The Giant Company, did reasonably well led by its U.S. based segment. Giant, along with Peapod, Giant Food, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, and Martins, showed growth in both online sales and traditional sales for the year and performed particularly well in the fourth quarter. Operating income followed suit.

Frans Muller, President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, had this to say: “In the U.S., comparable sales accelerated at all the brands versus Q3, resulting in a growth rate of 9.3%. This was driven by strong holiday season activations.”

Muller cited U.S. brands' sales from loyalty programs and online orders that reached all-time highs. “This has been a trend we have seen building throughout the year,” Muller continued, “as our consistent investment in growing these capabilities continues to pay off. Our brands' customer relationship management campaigns are a good example, now reaching around 30 million households and delivering over 10 billion personalized offers annually.”

U.S. highlights

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 were €14.8 billion, an increase of 9.2% at constant exchange rates (CER) and up 22.2% at actual exchange rates. U.S. comparable sales excluding gasoline increased by 9.3%, benefiting by approximately 0.5 percentage points from the net impact of weather and calendar shifts.

Food Lion and Hannaford led brand performance with double-digit comparable sales growth at both brands during the quarter. Online sales in the segment were up 17.3% in constant currency. This builds on top of 30.5% constant currency growth in the same quarter last year.

Underlying operating margin in the U.S. was 4.7%, up 0.4 percentage points at constant exchange rates from the prior year period. In the fourth quarter, U.S. operating margin was 5.8%, mainly impacted by the gains on sale of investment properties in the amount of €158 million.

For the full year net sales in the U.S. were €55.218 billion and on-line sales were €4.157 billion. Operating income was €2.605 billion, a 3.9% increase above 2021.

“We are also increasingly encouraged by the progress we see at Stop & Shop,” noted Muller, “where the brand's remodeled New York City stores are delivering double-digit sales growth and exceeding expectations. We plan to remodel a further eight stores in NYC in Q1 2023 and roll out key learnings to 40 other stores in the fleet throughout the year.”

Group Highlights

Driven by comparable sales growth excluding gasoline of 7.9%, and, to a lesser extent, by foreign currency translation benefits and higher gasoline sales, Group net sales in the fourth quarter were €23.4 billion, an increase of 8.1% at constant exchange rates. Fourth quarter comparable sales benefited by approximately 0.4 percentage points from the net impact of calendar shifts and weather.

Group net consumer online sales increased by 5.0% at constant exchange rates in the quarter, led by robust performance in the U.S., which increased 17.3% compared to the prior year. Net consumer online sales decreased 0.6% in Europe as the prior year benefited from a COVID-19 lockdown in the Netherlands. Online sales in grocery increased 14.4% at constant exchange rates.

Group underlying operating margin in the fourth quarter was 4.4%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points at constant exchange rates, as strong cost savings were partially offset by higher labor, distribution and energy costs. Group operating income was €1,167 million, representing an operating margin of 5.0%, mainly impacted by the gains on sale of investment properties in the U.S. in the amount of €158 million.

Ahold Delhaize's net income in the quarter was €809 million. Diluted EPS (earnings per share) was €0.82 and diluted underlying EPS was €0.72, up 22.6% at actual currency rates compared to last year's results and up 14.2% at constant currency rates.

The company said the higher-than-expected earnings were driven by strong comparable sales growth excluding gasoline as well as favorable foreign currency and interest rates.

For the full year 2022, Group net sales reached €86.986 billion, a 6.9% increase at CER. Net consumer online sales were €11.323 billion and operating income was €3.768 billion, a 4.9% increase. Diluted EPS for 2022 was €2.54 and diluted underlying EPS was €2.55, an increase of 8.4% and 7.9% respectively.

Outlook 2023

Ahold Delhaize says the macro environment has become increasingly difficult for consumers, who contended with inflation levels during 2022 not seen in four decades. Inflation levels are expected to remain elevated particularly through the first half of 2023.

The company says it’s working hard to reduce costs and create additional efficiencies in order to keep prices as low as possible for customers.

Ahold Delhaize's Group underlying operating margin is expected to be ≥4.0%, in line with the company's historical profile. Margins will be supported by its Save for Our Customers programs of ≥€1 billion in savings in 2023. This should help to offset cost pressures related to inflation and supply chain issues, along with the negative impact to margins from increased online sales penetration.

Underlying EPS is expected to be around 2022 levels at current exchange rates. The earnings guidance implies further growth and a strong underlying operating performance, which will offset the non-recurrence of one-off gains in 2022 related to interest rates.

Net capital expenditures are expected to total around €2.5 billion, with increased investments in digital and online capabilities as well as healthy and sustainable initiatives. In addition, Ahold Delhaize remains committed to its dividend policy and share buyback program in 2023, and is proposing a full-year dividend for 2022 of €1.05 per share, and a €1 billion share purchase program for 2023.

Ahold Delhaize has local brands in 11 countries. Its U.S. brands include The Giant Company, Peapod, Giant Food, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, and Martins.