For Ahold Delhaize, the European parent of Carlisle-based The Giant Company, the second quarter of 2022 showed solid growth in revenues and earnings led by its American brands.

The company also earned kudos for its governance and environmental efforts helped by Giant’s partnership with Loop, a circular reuse platform, to bring reusable packaging solutions to customers. It was one reason Ahold maintained its MSCI ESG AA rating. MSCI ESG Ratings measure a company’s management of financially relevant ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) risks and opportunities. ESG Ratings range from leader (AAA, AA), average (A, BBB, BB) to laggard (B, CCC), according to the MSCI Research website.

Overall, financial results were positive. For the second quarter, Ahold Delhaize Group net sales were €21.4 billion, an increase of 6.4% at constant exchange rates (cer). Second quarter Group comparable sales benefited by approximately 0.8% from calendar shifts relating to the timing of Easter.

Net consumer online sales increased by 4.8% CER, led by a robust performance in the U.S. Group underlying operating margin was 4.1%, down 0.4% compared to 2021 at CER, mainly reflecting higher labor, distribution and energy costs. Reported operating income was €895 million, representing an operating margin of 4.2%.

Underlying income from continuing operations was €593 million, up 7.6% in the quarter. Diluted EPS (earnings per share) was €0.60 and diluted underlying EPS was €0.59, up 11.0%.

CEO’s Remarks

"I am pleased to report we had a strong second quarter,” commented Frans Muller, President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, in a statement. “Our overall results confirm the strength and breadth of our brand portfolio. Our brands' unparalleled understanding of customers, broad assortments and product offerings as well as the stickiness of food-at-home consumption are giving us the opportunity to play to our strengths and support customers in a challenging environment.”

Muller noted that for consumers and businesses alike, these are difficult times. The war in Ukraine is causing an unprecedented energy crisis, commodity prices are high, and inflation has reached record levels, he said. Consumers’ household budgets are under pressure and household purchasing power is declining.

“Our brands are laser focused on supporting customers and helping them to manage their spending efficiently,” added Muller. “Our brands do this by ensuring access to affordable, healthy food options, expanding their high-quality own-brand assortments, introducing more entry-priced product solutions, and ensuring our highly tailored omnichannel loyalty programs offer competitive and attractive solutions across all customer touchpoints. Our cost reduction programs also help Ahold Delhaize's great local brands absorb cost increases relating to energy, transport and labor, enabling us to keep prices as low as possible.”

Muller believes Ahold Delhaize’ brands' strong value propositions are reflected in increased market shares in the majority of its markets.

"This is particularly visible in the U.S.,” he said, “where the consistent and robust performance of our U.S. brands continued. Food Lion continues to perform strongly, achieving its 39th consecutive quarter of growth and double-digit comparable sales. Stop & Shop has taken the next steps in its remodeling program with the announcement of a $140 million investment across its New York City stores over the next two years.”

U.S. highlights

In 2022’s second quarter, U.S. net sales were €13.6 billion, an increase of 7.7% CER. This compares to a net increase in sales in Europe of 4.2% CER. U.S. comparable sales excluding gasoline increased 6.4%, benefiting by approximately 0.9% from calendar shifts.

Net consumer online sales in the segment in the second quarter were up 16.4% CER. This builds on top of the strong 61.0% CER growth in the same quarter last year.

Underlying operating margin in the U.S. was 4.7%, down 0.3% CER from the prior year period. In the quarter, U.S. operating margin was also 4.7%.

Outlook

"Looking to the future, we remain strongly focused on our ESG ambitions,” noted Muller. "For a long time, sustainability has had a central position in our organization. It is one of our four key strategic focus areas, and a critical driver of our purpose: Eat well. Save time. Live better. With the recent appointment of Jan Ernst de Groot as our Chief Sustainability Officer, we will ensure that the full scope and dimension of sustainability and ESG are holistically represented at the Executive Committee level.

"Despite the expectation that challenging times remain ahead,” Muller said, ”I am confident that our brands are on the right path to support customers and deliver on our goals.” Muller pointed out that the company’s half-year results exceeded its expectations, and it has positive momentum going into the second half of the year.

Based on the strong U.S. performance, Ahold now expects underlying EPS to increase by mid-single digits compared to 2021 and free cash flow to be approximately €2.0 billion. The company now expects cumulative free cash flow of around €7.5 billion for the period 2022 to 2025, compared to its original expectation of over €6 billion.

Ahold Delhaize has local brands in 11 countries. Its U.S. brands include The Giant Company, Peapod, Giant Food, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, and Martins.