Once again, The Giant Company earned special recognition in the fourth quarter from its parent company, Ahold Delhaize. The Carlisle-based Giant is in the vanguard of Ahold Delhaize’s initiatives in online shopping.
In a statement, Frans Muller, President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, noted, "To advance its omnichannel offerings in the U.S., Giant Food launched online marketplace solution Ship2me, initially offering around 40,000 additional general merchandise and food items. Our U.S. brands also added new click-and-collect locations in Q4, for a total addition of 270 in 2021.”
"As we enter 2022, we will accelerate our omnichannel investments,” Muller continued. Improving omnichannel productivity also remains a very high priority as part of the commitment we announced at our November Investor Day to reach fully allocated profitability in Group e-commerce operations by 2025. It comes as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to highlight the importance of strong omnichannel food retail operations that offer consumers a variety of shopping options, including robust online offerings.
"In this respect, we are proud of The GIANT Company's new e-commerce fulfillment center that opened in the Philadelphia market in Q4. It is supporting our growth and productivity ambitions for 2022 and beyond.”
U.S. highlights
Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. brands include The Giant Company, Peapod, Giant Food, Food Lion, FreshDirect, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, and Martins. U.S. net sales increased by 1.5% at constant exchange rates. Excluding last year's 53rd week, fourth quarter U.S. net sales grew by 9.2%. U.S. comparable sales excluding gasoline increased 4.8%.
Unfavorable weather negatively impacted fourth quarter U.S. comparable sales by approximately 0.2%. Combining growth rates over the past two years, growth was 16.0%, accelerating from the 15.3% growth in the third quarter of 2019 and 2020 combined. Brand performance continued to be led by Food Lion, which has now delivered 37 consecutive quarters of positive sales growth.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, online sales in the segment were up 30.5% in constant currency (cc), driven by the continued expansion of click-and-collect facilities and the FreshDirect acquisition. Excluding the FreshDirect acquisition, U.S. online sales grew 7.5% cc, building on top of the significant 128.5% growth in the same quarter last year.
Underlying operating margin in the U.S. was 4.4%, up 0.5 % at constant exchange rates from the prior year period, driven by reduced COVID-19-related costs and strong cost-savings initiatives.
Group highlights
In addition to the United States, Ahold Delhaize operates stores in Europe and Indonesia.
"We ended 2021 on a strong note,” Muller observed, “with positive Group Q4 comparable sales momentum and stable Group margins, positioning us for a strong start to the next phase of our Leading Together strategy announced last November.
"Our financial results in 2021 significantly exceeded our original expectations, with positive full-year comparable sales growth and stable 52-week comparable underlying earnings compared to record results in 2020.”
Group net sales were €20.1 billion, up 0.1%. Excluding last year's 53rd week, fourth quarter 2021 Group net sales grew by 6.7% cc.
On a two-year basis, growth for the Group of 14.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020 combined compares to the 12.2% growth posted in the third quarter of those two years combined.
Group underlying operating margin was 4.2% in the quarter, flat compared to the prior year, as sales leverage and strong cost-saving initiatives offset higher supply chain costs and inflationary cost pressures. Underlying income from continuing operations was €598 million, up 6.7% in the quarter.
The 2021 diluted underlying EPS of €2.19 increased 28.8% over the 2019 base, and significantly exceeded the company's original guidance of mid- to high-single-digit growth versus 2019. This upside compared with the original guidance came from strong food-at-home demand and better than expected Group underlying operating margins of 4.4%, compared to original guidance of "at least 4%."
“Looking back on the past year,” Muller observed, ”I am most proud of how associates brought our values to life in the way they responded to ongoing developments associated with COVID-19 and natural disasters throughout our brands' markets, including major floods in Belgium, tornadoes in the Czech Republic, fires in Greece and Hurricane Ida in the U.S. Through it all, associates rose to the challenge to care for customers and communities.”
Outlook
Ahold Delhaize said that management remains confident in the company's ability to grow sales in 2022. Strong sales are expected to result from current trends in consumer behavior favoring more food-at-home consumption and online food purchases, which fit well with Ahold Delhaize's omnichannel business model and growth investments.
While supply chain disruptions, inflation and rising costs as well as the expected easing of government subsidies to consumers pose challenges for the industry in 2022, Ahold Delhaize's Group underlying operating margin is expected to be at least 4.0%, in line with the company's historical profile. Management believes that the company's brands continue to offer consumers a strong shopping proposition and are well positioned to maintain profitability in the current inflationary environment.
The 2022 target builds on €967 million of savings from 2021, which significantly exceeded original guidance forecasting savings of over €750 million. Underlying EPS is expected to decline by low- to mid-single-digits versus 2021, driven primarily by a return to historical margin levels in 2022 compared with elevated 2021 levels.
Net capital expenditures are expected to total around €2.5 billion, reflecting a step up in the company's investments in its digital and omnichannel offering to support accelerated sales growth. In addition, Ahold Delhaize says it remains committed to its dividend policy and share buyback program in 2022. It expects to grow the full-year dividend in 2022 to €0.95 per share,and has previously announced a €1 billion share repurchase program for 2022.