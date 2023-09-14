Shoppers at some local Giant stores are seeing new security measures for shopping carts.
The people who just leave their carts where they parked may be irritating and that practice sometimes lead to minor auto dings, but theft is a much bigger problem.
The grocery chain is now securing shopping carts with devices that are designed to keep Giant property, on Giant property. Theft at grocery stores goes beyond ready-made food and high-dollar meat and fish items.
The metal carts are marked with a sign that says stop and alto (stop in Spanish), and a warning in both languages: "Shopping Carts may stop unexpectedly at exit doors and carts will stop if taken beyond the perimeter of the parking."
Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, declined to discuss details of security measures but acknowledged the use of new technology to keep carts from leaving parking lots. The sign on carts says they have an "asset protection device installed."
Occasionally carts are used to take groceries home, and are then dumped in vacant lots, on streets, behind billboards and even in rivers. Some homeless people use them to carry their possessions, and metal carts can be sold for scrap.
That will be more difficult now. Two Giant stores in Bethlehem Township - one on Easton Avenue and the other in the Bethlehem Square center off Route 191 - carry warnings to would-be cart bandits.
"Attention Shoppers! Our shopping carts will lock if taken beyond the parking lot perimeter. While distinctive yellow lines mark normal exits, the entire lot perimeter is protected," signs say.
Preventing theft of a device that is designed to roll is not easy. While there is no solid number for the cost to stores, estimates for the annual expense of stolen and damaged carts, including the costs of retrieval, in the U.S. run into the tens of millions of dollars.
The cost of new carts starts around $200 and goes well over $400, according to the website of Global Industrial, one cart supplier. Adding security devices adds to the price.
"At the Giant Company, we're committed to creating a safe environment for our team members and customers, and as such, we have implemented a variety of technologies and measures to help us do just that," according to a company statement. "This technology is in use at several dozen stores across our footprint, with more on the way."
Giant serves Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It was founded in 1923 and now has 193 stores, according to the website of its parent company, Ahold Delhaize.
Among other Ahold Delhaize brands are Food Lion, Stop and Shop, and Hannaford. The company is based in the Netherlands.
Giant stores add security measures to keep shopping carts from being taken from parking lots
Shoppers at some local Giant stores are seeing new security measures for shopping carts.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Giant stores add security measures to keep shopping carts from being taken from parking lots
- On Hawk Music’s 50th anniversary, new owner to continue hitting the right note at larger Bethlehem location
- Officials: 2 found dead at North Catasauqua home, deaths are homicides
- HangDog announces inaugural Fall Fest, a ‘celebration of adventure and autumn delights’
- FirstEnergy recognized for helping other businesses grow
- Emmaus man charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI in Oct. 2022 crash
- Restaurant chain sets opening date for 1st Lehigh Valley location at The Promenade Shops
- Serious crash causes road closure in Upper Saucon Twp.
- Lehigh County commissioners offer support for Children & Youth Services following 'medical kidnapping' accusations
- Communications tower appeal withdrawn in Upper Macungie
Berks Area News
- Giant stores add security measures to keep shopping carts from being taken from parking lots
- Berks County Commissioners urge the state legislature to act on reauthorizing 911 funding
- Berks commissioners looking for response on federal aid for July floods
- EnerSys wins 'sustainable company' award
- Vice President Harris to visit Reading next week
- FirstEnergy recognized for helping other businesses grow
- PSU Berks professor forms cycling team to benefit fight against pediatric cancer
- Plan for apartments in former Moss Street manufacturing building gets zoning relief
- Albright gets zoning approval to provide classroom space for Antietam students
- Hamburg's King Frost Parade canceled
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
- Arm Holdings shares gain nearly 25% in biggest initial public offering since late 2021
- Venice and its lagoon again escape inclusion on UNESCO list of heritage sites in danger
- Stock market today: Wall Street climbs, and Dow rises more than 300 points as stocks worldwide rally
- Giant stores add security measures to keep shopping carts from being taken from parking lots
- Oil prices creep higher, raise inflation concerns
- US casinos have their best July ever, winning nearly $5.4B from gamblers
- Supreme Court pauses order curbing Biden administration efforts to block social media posts
- Imagine making shadowy data brokers erase your personal info. Californians may soon live the dream
- Biden administration restores the power of states and tribes to review projects to protect waterways
Entertainment News
- RAW: NSYNC IS HERE! THE GROUP'S FIRST NEW SONG IN 20YRS
- MGM Hotels Suffer Major Cyber Attack
- 'No performing talent whatsoever': Simon Cowell's damning verdict - on himself
- 'It was awesome': Elon Musk shares Amber Heard cosplay photo
- Prince and Princess of Wales seeking a CEO with 'LOW EGO' to lead their household
- 'I do it every day!' Salma Hayek reveals secret to looking so youthful
- Corey Feldman files for legal separation from wife
- 'Deeply touched': Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gets new Nigerian nickname at Invictus Games
- Beyonce celebrated 42nd birthday in luxury $20k a night villa on a private island
- SEC Files Charges Against NFT Project ‘Stoner Cats’