Shoppers at some local Giant stores are seeing new security measures for shopping carts.



The people who just leave their carts where they parked may be irritating and that practice sometimes lead to minor auto dings, but theft is a much bigger problem.



The grocery chain is now securing shopping carts with devices that are designed to keep Giant property, on Giant property. Theft at grocery stores goes beyond ready-made food and high-dollar meat and fish items.



The metal carts are marked with a sign that says stop and alto (stop in Spanish), and a warning in both languages: "Shopping Carts may stop unexpectedly at exit doors and carts will stop if taken beyond the perimeter of the parking."



Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, declined to discuss details of security measures but acknowledged the use of new technology to keep carts from leaving parking lots. The sign on carts says they have an "asset protection device installed."



Occasionally carts are used to take groceries home, and are then dumped in vacant lots, on streets, behind billboards and even in rivers. Some homeless people use them to carry their possessions, and metal carts can be sold for scrap.



That will be more difficult now. Two Giant stores in Bethlehem Township - one on Easton Avenue and the other in the Bethlehem Square center off Route 191 - carry warnings to would-be cart bandits.



"Attention Shoppers! Our shopping carts will lock if taken beyond the parking lot perimeter. While distinctive yellow lines mark normal exits, the entire lot perimeter is protected," signs say.



Preventing theft of a device that is designed to roll is not easy. While there is no solid number for the cost to stores, estimates for the annual expense of stolen and damaged carts, including the costs of retrieval, in the U.S. run into the tens of millions of dollars.



The cost of new carts starts around $200 and goes well over $400, according to the website of Global Industrial, one cart supplier. Adding security devices adds to the price.



"At the Giant Company, we're committed to creating a safe environment for our team members and customers, and as such, we have implemented a variety of technologies and measures to help us do just that," according to a company statement. "This technology is in use at several dozen stores across our footprint, with more on the way."



Giant serves Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It was founded in 1923 and now has 193 stores, according to the website of its parent company, Ahold Delhaize.



Among other Ahold Delhaize brands are Food Lion, Stop and Shop, and Hannaford. The company is based in the Netherlands.