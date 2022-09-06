September is Hunger Action Month, and there are efforts underway to make sure Lehigh Valley kids have enough food to eat.

Giant food stores are partnering with Allentown organizations like the East Side Youth Center and the YMCA to donate 500 bags filled with food and school supplies to children dealing with food insecurity.

“Today we are here to package up some backpacks to help eliminate hunger in the Lehigh Valley. Giant is very passionate about that because it is one of their team promises,” said Giant Human Resource Partner Tammy Serfass.

During the school year with the help of free and reduced lunches, students are able to get the nutrition they need, but organizers say it can be more difficult for families on the weekends.

“So when we have companies like Giant step up and Second Harvest and they partner with the Greater Valley YMCA, it's really taking that united approach to work together to get food to the people who need it most,” said United Way Marketing and Communication Vice President Laura McHugh.

Organizers say despite the number of food banks that are in the Lehigh Valley area, children can still experience hunger, and promoting the availability of fresh food is crucial for organizations.

“About one in every 10 people are dealing with food insecurity, and one in every six children. We also know that not one partner, not one company, and not one organization can meet that need alone,” said McHugh.

The Allentown YMCA will be handing out additional bags of supplies and food at their location on Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. for those in need.