NAZARETH, Pa. - Giant is teaming up with local food banks to help feed families in need during the Easter season.
Store employees volunteered Tuesday at Second Harvest Food Bank in Nazareth. They also helped pack lunches.
Giant will donate 250 hams to Second Harvest next week.
It's part of the company's plan to give out 3,000 hams to 13 food banks in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.
"Whether it's giving hams, or packing lunches, or helping the elderly, the Giant company feels it's always important to give back in areas that we operate," said store manager Joseph Cruz.
Giant will also donate 250 hams next week to Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank in Reading.