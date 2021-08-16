CARLISLE, Pa. - The GIANT Company said Monday it will be working on major renovations at one of its stores in Lehigh County.
GIANT said the remodel of the store at 7150 Hamilton Blvd. in Trexlertown is expected to be completed in early 2022.
“This remodel is really focused on simplifying the shopping experience for our customers by providing fresh ideas and solutions to help today’s families spend more time connecting together over a meal,” said Steven Bowlby, GIANT store manager. “From an updated look and feel to increased product variety, our store team is excited to re-introduce the Trexlertown GIANT to our customers.”
The Trexlertown store remodel will include new modernized décor both inside and outside the store, the company said. Fresh offerings will be completely updated. The remodel will include an expanded farm fresh produce department and all new meat, seafood, and bakery departments.
Renovations also include a refreshed Starbucks, the addition of a new healthy, natural, and organic department and a designated plant-based product area, the company said. Once the remodel is complete, the company said customers will have more options for meal solutions with enhanced prepared food offerings and soups and salads from Conshohocken-based Saladworks.
Other departments throughout the store, including floral, health and beauty care, baby, pet and seasonal will also be updated.
Currently open from 6 a.m. – 12 a.m., the Trexlertown GIANT opened in 2011 and employs approximately 275 team members.
Trexlertown customers can use GIANT DIRECT to order their groceries online for curbside pick-up or delivery.
The store remodel is part of a $114 million investment in capital expenditures announced by the GIANT Company last year. GIANT said it plans to create a GIANT Direct ecommerce fulfillment center, open two new stores, and remodel 35 existing Pennsylvania stores through the end of 2021.