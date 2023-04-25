All throughout April 69 News has been sharing inspiring stories about organ donation with the help of the Gift of Life program in celebration of National Donate Life Month. We end our series with the story of a doctor who was given a second chance at life thanks to a selfless gift from another family.

For years, Dr. Neal Stansbury was at the top of his game in the cycling world. He proudly showed off the medals and trophies in his case. He almost went pro, but opted for med school instead. He has now enjoyed a career as a sports medicine orthopedic surgeon, husband and father, and still loves getting on his bike.

But, it was all almost cut short.

"One year I began to get ventricular arrhythmias and it just dropped me to the ground," Dr. Stansbury says.

At first he says his condition was manageable, but then things got worse and worse.

"I got a rare cardiomyopathy and it destroyed my heart over the course of 10 years," say Stanbury. "I went from being a competitive bike racer to not being able to climb up a flight of stairs. The last six years or so were terrible, I was just trying to survive every day."

His only hope to live was a heart transplant. Dr. Stansbury says he ended up in the intensive care unit and at the age of 57, he was given just two weeks to live.

He says, "It had gotten to the point that I settled all my financial affairs, my wife asked me to write my own obituary and get everything ready, so I had accepted the fact that I was going to die."

But, those preparations were premature. At 3 a.m. one morning, he got the call that he was going to receive the most precious gift. He says on the other line was someone with the transplant team with the news, that they had the "perfect heart" for him.

Hours later, his life was saved, but the moment was bittersweet.

"It's a mixed feeling because you know that I'm going to be alive," Dr. Stansbury says. "Yet at the same time, someone else is dying, and some other family is out there, hurting very badly because they just lost somebody."

Dr. Stanbury says he still doesn't know whose heart he has. He's written the family of the donor, but has never gotten a response. He told 69 News, "that's their choice and I will respect whatever choice they have, because they made the ultimate sacrifice for me."

Dr. Stansbury says he's grateful for every single day now. When we sat down with him, he had just gotten back from the World Transplant Games in Australia. 1500 participants from fifty different countries, all saved thanks to transplants.

"It had been a long time since I won a road race, so it felt really good to be there again," he says.

Dr. Stansbury brought home a gold and silver medal in cycling. He hopes the person who gave him that chance is looking down on him.

He says, "The phrase that I heard, I think I like the most is, 'Behave as though your donor is watching at all times.' And I think that's a great way to look at it and make them proud, and I think that's a great way to look at my life."

If you would like to learn more about organ donation or register yourself, you can head to the Gift of Life website.