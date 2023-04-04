April is National Donate Life Month. All month long, 69 News will be partnering with the Gift of Life program to showcase local stories about organ donation. This is the story of one selfless man, who even in his untimely death has continued to care for others.

Donna Mains smiles as she talks about her son Gavin Zaun.

"Gavin had the most infectious laugh, and has the sweetest smile, he's such a sweet kid."

Mains says her son loved his family, loved to cook, loved his job as a culinary manager, and loved to take care of others.

Mains says, "after he graduated from high school, he moved in with his 97-year-old grandmother so that she would be able to stay in her home."

Two years ago, Gavin's life ended tragically, at the age of 23.

Mains says, "he was found on April the 28th and he had cardiac arrest from complications from type 1 diabetes."

Doctors were able to revive him, but Mains says he lacked oxygen to his brain.

"They came in and told us he had it marked in his license that he's an organ donor," she says.

Mains says she and her family were relieved to learn Gavin had already made the decision for them.

"They treated him with such respect and just kept referring to him as a hero," she said.

Gavin's organs helped enhance the lives of a number of people, two of whom Mains keeps in touch with. Their pictures sit in the family living room.

"This is Gavin's recipients of his organs; Michelle received his liver and kidney and the other recipient. Peter received both lungs, so now they're part of our family," she proudly points out while showing the photos.

Mains is so proud of her son, and says his selfless gift to donate his organs has not only helped the people who received them, but it was a gift to his own family dealing with grief and searching for healing.

She tells 69 News, "it's such a blessing that his legacy of care and giving is going on in the lives of others."

To learn more about organ donation or to sign up to be a donor, you can head to the Gift of Life website.