Shelby Winder has a bubbly personality. "I'm so happy," she says, but that wasn't always the case.

"I basically had to stop living," she tells 69 News.

Shelby was in stage-4 kidney failure. It began in 2020. She required 10 hours of dialysis a night and her condition only got worse.

"I don't want to die being connected to a machine." She says that's the fear that went through her mind often.

Shelby needed a kidney transplant. Her quickest hope to get one would be from a live donor. Time after time, her hopes were dashed when a situation didn't work out.

Her sister, Stacey Gunderman, knew things were only getting worse. Gunderman says, "I realized I needed to know, could I be the one that ends all this?"

So Gunderman started the process to find out if she could be the match and if her body could handle losing a kidney, not telling her sister or mother yet.

The process is pretty intense.

"There's blood tests, there's ultrasounds, there's renal scans, all kinds of things that go on," she explains. It took about two months, but this January she finally got an answer: yes.

Gunderman couldn't wait to tell her sister and mother: "I told my mom and sister to meet me for lunch and at lunch I surprised them."

Gunderman gave her sister three gifts at that lunch: life savers, kidney beans, and a calendar with "new kidney" written in February.

Shelby says, "then she said, 'no look at me, I've been cleared to give you my kidney'. Tears just rained down, I mean, I could do nothing but just cry and hug her."

This past February, Shelby and her sister both went into surgery. Gunderman recovered quite quickly, while Shelby ended up in ICU at first. But now she's healing well, proclaiming with a huge smile on her face, "I have energy because of the kidney, I can be a participant in life!"

Mom Cathy Zeller could not be more proud. She says, of both her daughters, "the special bond that they'll have between them for the rest of their lives."

All three are also very thankful for Gift of Life and their new grant program.

Jan Weinstock, Gift of Life Chief Administrative Officer, explains, "through our foundation, the grant program is intended to help and provide support, meals, lodging and traveler transportation for families."

Which means less of a financial burden, so families can move forward with their lives. Shelby and her family were able to use those grants to help pay for hotels and travel expenses.

Now, Shelby is getting back to what she loves, stage management and being an aunt to Gunderman's children.

Gunderman says she has no regrets: "Really what I wanted to give to both my sister and my mom is the gift of independence, independence from dialysis, independence from caregiving."

For more information on organ donation or to sign up to be one, you can head to the Gift of Life website.