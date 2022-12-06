Habitat for Humanity is known for building houses but, Tuesday night they brought in volunteers to make a different kind of house.
Forget nails and wood, they used pounds of gingerbread, icing and candy to build the best gingerbread home.
Lindsay Fly, the marketing manager for Lehigh Valley Habitat for Humanity says, "It's a great way for the community to come out, we have families, we have companies. We are building houses here... but, in the Lehigh Valley we are building even bigger real houses that making a difference in our community."
Each team fundraised to enter with all proceeds going towards the organization, and all took the task at hand very seriously. Melissa Keefer says her team, Yummm Builders started planning weeks ago.
The Yummm builders team decided to bake their own gingerbread and go with a rainbow decor with the mindset of "go big or go home." Keefer telling 69 News, "We wanted a big house, it's habitat for humanity, come on now!"
Other teams incorporated their business, like Julabo USA, which supplies temperature control solutions. They used one of their own devices to chill a frosty the snowman for their home.
At the end of the night awards were handed out, but it was win-win for everyone, a fun night for a great organization.