BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Most of the night of December 13 is a blur for Tina Stauffer.
"I was feeling dizzy and I went down the hallway, sat down, and that was the last thing I remember," she begins.
The next thing she knew, first responders were standing over her in her Bushkill Township home. But how they got there, is thanks to a 7-year-old, Tina's daughter, Shea.
"I've never seen anything like it," said Nicholas Zaso, a Bushkill Township firefighter.
"I was really, I was really scared," Shea says.
With Dad not home, Shea was the only one around when she found her Mom seizing on the floor. So, she picked up the phone and called for help.
Officer Daniel Marino, with the Bushkill Township Police Department, was one of the first on the scene.
"I asked her, who contacted 911? And she said, 'I did. My mom taught me how to call 911 in case this happened before,'" Officer Marino explains.
Some of the first responders took Shea outside while others worked on her mom. They distracted her, asking what she wanted for Christmas.
"As soon as I walked out, she asked 'hey how's my mom doing?' I let her know that 'hey, we're doing everything we can' and she was super calm, super stable," Zaso says.
"A 7-year-old whose mother was on the floor and actively seizing, it blew my mind how calm she was," Officer Marino adds.
Authorities say Shea very well saved her mother's life that night.
"I'm really happy," Shea says, looking up at her mom, who responds, "you're happy that Mommy's okay?"
"Yeah," Shea says.
Mom is okay. She has a history of seizures, which is why she taught Shea about 911, just in case. And thank goodness she did.
As for those first responders who asked Shea about her Christmas list? They all pitched in, to cross a few items off it.
"She truly is an amazing little girl," Zaso says.
They're now also trying to recruit her.
"You are gonna join, right?' Zaso jokes to Shea, who, with a giant firefighter's helmet nearly covering her eyes, appears on the fence for now.
But Mom says, whatever Shea ends up doing, it'll be all about looking out for others.
"She's definitely going to be helping people for a very long time."