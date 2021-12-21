EMMAUS, Pa. - The 14-year-old girl accused of making social media threats against Emmaus High School was among the students who reported them, court documents say.
Police traced the Snapchat account used to make the threats to an email address and IP number at an apartment on Minor Street in Emmaus, where the girl lives, according to a search warrant filed in the case.
Snapchat messages detailing a shooting that was to take place at Emmaus High School prompted a lockdown, then early dismissal on Friday.
The Snapchat account used to make the threats had been created at 7:30 a.m. Friday, investigators said.
Police traced the account to the 14-year-old student, who was charged Saturday with making terroristic threats. The student, identified only by initials, was among the students who showed district officials and police the threatening messages.
Investigators seized an iPhone, Chromebook and router from the apartment for further investigation.
Emmaus High students are back in the classroom Tuesday, after a remote day Monday due to a bus driver shortage.