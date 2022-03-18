COOPERSBURG, Pa. - "I saw that Ukraine was in a bad situation and I was sad about it, so I didn't know how to help," 8-year-old Mya Allen, of Coopersburg, Lehigh County, told 69 News.
So, Allen did something she loves.
"I started making Ukraine bracelets, so people started ordering them," Mya said.
What started as a little project is now flourishing into a not-for-profit.
"We've made a lot, like maybe over a 100 or something," Mya said.
And the orders keep coming in for the blue and yellow bracelets since the story has gone viral on social media. It's turned into a family affair, from her twin brother Matthew to her dad, David.
"I thought maybe that I would give it a try to help her out," Matthew said.
"I never thought I'd be making bracelets at night, it's gotten a little out of control," David said.
While the Allen family never expected this many orders, they know they're helping people in dire need.
"The donations are going to the B Strong Foundation, so 100 percent of the donations will go to all the refugees leaving the Ukraine to Poland," said Mya's mom, Merisa.
The cause runs deep within the Allen family roots.
"I'm half Ukrainian, my mother is full Ukrainian," David said.
So far, they've raised over $500 and there's no sign it's slowing down. People are making flat donations as well as ordering bracelets, all thanks to Mya.
"I don't think we can put into words how proud we are," Merisa said.
"I know it's not a lot of money in the grand scheme of things, but we need these little micro things that people can do on a small level and build up," David said.