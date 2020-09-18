Lehigh County-based Outcast Rescue's mission? Save the most hard luck homeless dogs, which co-founder Crystal Roman says takes a lot of money and very understanding vets.
"We have several thousand on each one, try to pay them down, little bit at a time when we can," Roman said.
A picture of support, and that's where the heart of 6-year-old Evelyn Kistler comes into view.
The Kutztown kid has sold 36 original paintings and donated more than $650 to Outcast, and she doesn't even own a dog.
"A lot of kids if raised 650 dollars would want to keep it for themselves. You didn't want to do that?" I asked her.
No," she said. "I know a lot of animals are hurt out there and I wanted to help these puppies."
Mom Chelsie, who uses painters tape to set the scenes, says it started with a painting for a family member.
"A friend of ours saw her painting on Zoom and said I would buy that off you," Chelsie said.
Which sparked an idea.
"She asked if well if I sell the paintings any money I get I want to give to animals," Chelsie said.
A friend recommended Outcast. When Roman arrived for the donation rescue pup Barcardi played ambassador.
"Hope seeing this inspires others kids to move forward with something they care about," Roman said.
"We want to get a dog but we just have to talk to Charlie," Evelyn said.
That would be their landlord. Evelyn has no plans to stop. The images may change, but her message is the same.
"If you are allowed to get a dog, do you know where you'd want to get it from?" I asked her.
"Outcast Rescue, where I gave it to," she said.
Come on Charlie. I think she's earned it.