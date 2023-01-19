WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Tis the season for a treat that's been around for more than 100 years.
It is Girl Scout Cookie season.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania have a cookie booth in the Lehigh Valley Mall to celebrate the big day.
Scouts in Oklahoma started selling home-baked cookies in 1917 as a fundraiser.
Cookie sales grew in the 20s.
Then, in 1934, Scouts in Philadelphia were the first to sell commercially-baked cookies.
Girls Scouts today are thrilled to carry on the tradition.
Girl Scouts are adding a new cookie flavor to the mix for 2023: Raspberry Rally.
This is the tenth anniversary of the Scouts adding its first gluten-free offering, a Caramel Chocolate Chip.