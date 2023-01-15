Meet James and Sarah Brouse of Macungie.

They're Girl Scout parents through and through.

"Gotta support her and my daughter," said James Brouse, dad of a Girl Scout in Troop 690 of Macungie.

And when it comes to Girl Scout cookie season, they're a team.

"I've been doing cookie mom for several years. I have the system down," said Sarah Brouse, mom of a Girl Scout in Troop 690 of Macungie.

They even brought two trucks this year, to be safe

"We knew approximately how many we can cram in the van over the years so we brought my truck just in case," said James.

"Normally I get them in there one way or another," said Sarah.

Each troop placed an order of cookies in bulk, back in November.

"I ordered 165 cases, so Troop 690 is ready to go," said Sarah.

Close to 200,000 cases to be spread across 60 troops in Eastern PA, were waiting for them in trailers at Dorney Park.

They were all ready to be picked up, packed up, and ready to be sold to customers starting January 19.

"This is how it happens. Cookies is the main way troops fund everything. They come alive during cookie season and the creativity that we see from the girls as the years go on, it's amazing," said Naomi Pratt, Product Program Manager for Girl Scouts of Eastern PA.

Now as for what their houses look like once the boxes are unloaded:

"It's gonna be a mess. It's gonna be a mess 'til March," said Sarah.