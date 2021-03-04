BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Hold up the line, there's cookies coming through.
Girl Scouts from Troop 8412 sold 3,200 boxes during the pandemic, but set aside 170 to give to those making a difference in their communities.
"We ask the girls this year who are the community heroes that you want to support and unanimously they all said the people giving the vaccines," said Colleen Marshall, of Bethlehem.
It was as easy as sending a Facebook message to the Bethlehem Health Bureau. Marshall says the vaccine clinic workers were the first to mind when it came to deciding who would get cookies.
"They know who our heroes are in this community. They know it's our nurses. They know it's our doctors. They know it's the scientist. And they know it's the people in these clinics who are the volunteers who are getting shots into arms as quickly as they can," Marshall said.
They showed off their badges and thanked the volunteers for all that they do, a chain reaction of sweetness that hopefully keeps on going.
The troop plans to donate more cookies to other area vaccine clinics.