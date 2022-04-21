BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Leadership takes center stage at a Girl Scouts' event in Bethlehem.
The annual "Take the Lead" ceremony was held at SteelStacks Thursday night.
The Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania celebrated women leaders who exemplify courage, confidence, and character to make the world better.
Leading up to the ceremony, high school-aged Girl Scouts were paired with women leaders from the Lehigh Valley and shadowed them for a day.
The honorees are:
Sheila Berg, National Chair for Women Veterans, Jewish War Veterans, Ret. United States Air Force
Mary Lisicky, CFP, Vice President, Wealth Management, Financial Advisor, Morgan Stanley
Dr. Rajika Reed, PhD., MPH, MEd, Vice President of Community Health, St. Luke’s University Health Network
AnnMarie Vigilante, PE, Principal/Vice President, Langan Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc.