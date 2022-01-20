WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The sign says it all - "It's Cookie Time."
The Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania have kicked off their 2022 cookie season.
The Scouts set up shop inside the Lehigh Valley Mall Thursday afternoon.
We spoke with two Scouts who have some simple instructions to follow if you're craving cookies: "If you'd like to buy some Girl Scout cookies, come out to the Lehigh Valley Mall between now and March 13."
New this year are "Adventure-fuls." They're brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.