A local youth development program for girls said Thursday it is expanding to Carbon County.
Girls on the Run Lehigh Valley, which serves all of Lehigh County and parts of Northampton County (Bethlehem Area School District) has received approval from Girls on the Run International to expand to include program sites in Carbon County, according to a news release from the organization.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that teaches key life skills to girls in third through eighth grade through dynamic discussions and fun games that creatively integrate running, the organization said.
GOTRLV said it is looking for new sites to host teams for the spring 2022 season and provide program opportunities to more girls. Potential sites include local schools, community centers, churches and hospitals.
Each site must have a volunteer site liaison, a safe space for physical activity and be able to provide both outdoor and indoor meeting locations, the organization said.
At each site, volunteer coaches lead small teams of girls through research-based curricula that include lessons on confidence, treating others with care and contributing to the community, the organization said. During the ten-week program, girls complete a community service project, and become physically and emotionally prepared to participate in a celebratory 5K event.
After 2021 spring programs, volunteer coaches were asked what positive impact GOTR had on their participants. “Building self-confidence, dealing with stressful situations, exercise and forming positive relationships” were just a few of the positive reflections made regarding programming.
All programs for the upcoming fall season and seasons to come will be in-person with the ability to pivot to virtual programming if necessary.
To learn more about starting a new Girls on the Run site, people can email Liz Fones, Council Director, at liz.fones@girlsontherun.org or call her at 610-533-1141.