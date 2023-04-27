A national nonprofit that helps girls' social, emotional and physical skills is merging two local branches.

Girls on the Run is merging its Pocono and Lehigh Valley councils.

The new program will be called Girls on the Run Lehigh Valley and Pocono.

Lehigh Valley Executive Director Liz Fones said she will remain in her current role, overseeing the new council.

The director and founder of Girls on the Run Pocono, Dolores Everett, will be moving on.

The program will continue to serve girls across the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.