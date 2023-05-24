EASTON, Pa. - The lights and cameras are all ready for the action. Wednesday is dress rehearsal night at the State Theatre. The region's biggest high school theater stars are getting ready for the Freddy Awards Thursday night.

Theater teaches you a whole lot about dedication and teamwork. One of the students performing in the Freddys this year will soon be applying those skills in a whole new way.

"Every five-year-old girl is like, 'I want be a princess one day and have a pretty ballgown, and I got to see that come to fruition," said Sydney Bennett, a senior at Bethlehem Catholic High School.

"Sydney was a consummate performer," said Diana Tice, the theatre director and the chair of world languages, fine arts, business and P.E. at Bethlehem Catholic High School. "Prepared, dedicated, worked very hard on her music, very hard on her lines."

The lead of Bethlehem Catholic High School's musical has been singing her whole life, so far.

When it came to deciding what's next, Sydney Bennett said, "West Point reached out to me, and they were like, 'hey, we really like your PSAT score. You should check us out. I did, and I found that it was something that I really aligned myself with value-wise, and just something I really could see myself doing for the rest of my life. So, the next day, I became an athlete too."

The training began. This theater kid joined cross country.

The whole West Point idea clicked, since Bennett comes from a military family.

"My pop pop...he kind of instilled in my mom, who then instilled in me a lot of the values of duty, honor, country, which are West Point's core values, and God and family and how you fight to protect the things that you care about and the discipline that it takes," said Sydney Bennett.

She worked for it and got in.

Now, this Cinderella turned cadet candidate leaves for intensive training June 26.

"I have to be there at 5:40 in the morning, and I get 90 seconds to say goodbye to my parents and I don't have contact with them except for letters until about mid-August," said Sydney Bennett.

"I'm going to be here supporting her, writing to her every day," said Holly Bennett, Sydney Bennett's mom.

The plan: be an international law major and Arabic minor.

"She's very much committed to whatever she puts her heart to and more importantly than that, she really cares about the future of not only our country, but the world," said Holly Bennett.

But first, she's capping off her musical days by performing at the Freddys.

Then, she's speaking at her graduation June 7, and turning 18 on June 8.

"You're beaming with pride," said Holly Bennett.

Among Bennett's accomplishments: Model United Nations two-time gold winner, National Honor Society president, a member of her class' top ten, and band front captain of the color guard.

"She brought a unique turn on Cinderella. That strong woman that she is shone through in her Cinderella," said Tice. "My life is enriched so much, especially by Sydney."

From the stage to the academy, her options are endless, and she's eager to make a difference.

"You trade in your glass slippers for combat boots," said Sydney Bennett. "It doesn't happen every day."

Bennett is keeping the music a part of her life by doing glee club at West Point.