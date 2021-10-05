GLENDON, Pa. - The Glendon Hotel abides.
Northampton County's General Purpose Authority has not settled on a contract for the demolition of the 281-year-old inn in the little borough of Glendon.
The GPA assumed responsibility for the task after the owner abandoned the inn and Glendon could not muster the resources for the job.
Part of the second floor has already fallen down, and a collapse could block Main Street, creating a safety hazard. The inn's landmark Sprite sign is still up.
Last month, GPA members discussed a potential demolition by the end of October.
"I had a Halloween dream about this," said Lori Vargo Heffner, president of Northampton County Council at a GPA meeting Tuesday. "Is it going to be met?"
"There's potential," said Charles Dertinger, the county director of administration.
"We are making progress," said Mark Hartney, deputy director of community development.
A history review indicated that the site is not eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, which makes demolition easier.
"We're just waiting on a couple electronic signatures," Hartney said.
A bid will be selected once other details are in place, he said. The authority has a $100,000 state grant to pay for demolition and put up $30,000 of its own funds. The GPA's mission is to promote private investment and making funding opportunities available.
"It can't come down -- appropriately -- soon enough," Vargo Heffner said after the meeting. "I'm looking to this project moving on to the next phase."
The county plans to put low-income housing units on the site after it is cleared.
The hotel was built in 1740, according to the Library of Congress, and was used as a refuge during battles with Native Americans. It was altered and remodeled several times before it was abandoned to the elements.