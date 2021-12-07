GLENDON, Pa. - The historic Glendon Hotel's 281-year run is set to end Monday, when demolition of the landmark inn finally moves ahead.
The large Sprite sign that the hotel was known for has already disappeared.
"What seems to be of interest to a lot of folks is the Sprite sign," said Charles Dertinger, Northampton County director of administrator. "Someone has absconded with the Sprite sign."
Dertinger serves on the county's General Purpose Authority (GPA), which has taken up the demolition after the hotel was abandoned by its owner and Glendon Borough did not have the resources to knock it down.
Demolition will take two to three weeks, and the site will be graded after that. The county plans to build low-income housing on the land.
Northampton County Council President Lori Vargo Heffner, who also sits on the board of the GPA, had been concerned that the hotel could collapse onto Glendon's Main Street if demolition did not proceed. Progress was measured in holidays. At first, it looked like the hotel would be down by Halloween, and then Thanksgiving. Now, Christmas may mark the end.
The county has approved a $146,045 contract for Bean Inc. to demolish the building. A state grant will provide $100,000.
The hotel was built in 1740, according to the Library of Congress. Settlers hid behind the building's six-inch walls during battles with Native Americans. The hotel has been altered and remodeled many times, and has been sitting vacant for years.