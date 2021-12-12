GLENDON, Pa. -- After 281 years, the historic Glendon Hotel is coming down.
In 1740, the hotel was built on Main Street in Glendon, Northampton County, and actually became a key landmark of history.
According to the Library of Congress, settlers used the hotel's walls to hide during battles with Native Americans.
But that tidbit will truly become just a fact in history now that the building is being demolished.
A longtime neighbor to the hotel told WFMZ off-camera that it used to be a popular place. However, they slowly stopped opening the doors and the building began to deteriorate.
The structure is visibly crumbling, with caved-in floors, old furniture, and bricks scattered around the exterior.
After years of vacancy and eventually being abandoned by the owner, Northampton County Council made moves on what to do next.
On October 21, council unanimously voted to demolish it altogether.
Northampton County's General Purpose Authority has agreed to take up the demolition. County Executive Lamont McClure said he agrees with the decision.
"GPA has advised me, although they are independent, they keep me in the loop of what they're up to, and they've advised me that it's dangerous that hotel to continue to crumble there. It's an attractive nuisance to children who could go in there and be injured, pieces of it continuously fall into the road, causing a potential hazard. So the GPA is doing a great thing by remediating a dangerous flight," McClure said.
We're told Glendon Borough did not have the resources to knock it down.
Demolition is set to begin Monday and is expected to take up to three weeks.
A contract for Bean Inc. was approved for $146,045 to demolish the building with a state grant providing $100,000.
As for what's next for the site, council has discussed putting in low-income housing however, that has not yet been locked in.