GLENDON, Pa. - The Glendon Hotel is finally going to come down.
Northampton County Council approved a $146,045 contract Thursday for Bean Inc. to demolish the decrepit landmark on Main Street in Glendon.
The building was abandoned by its owner, and when the borough did not have the resources to take care of the safety hazard, Northampton County's General Purpose Authority stepped in. A $100,000 state grant will cover most of the cost.
No date for demolition has been set.
The old tavern has been collapsing, and some of the second floor is now resting on the ground. County Council President Lori Vargo Heffner has said the building is a safety hazard, and if it collapses on its own, Glendon's Main Street could be blocked.
The building has a long history, though in its final year it is known for its big Sprite sign and the hazard it poses.
The hotel was built in 1740, according to the Library of Congress. Settlers hid behind the building's six-inch walls during battles with Native Americans, and could fire through holes in the walls. The building has been altered and remodeled many times, and has been sitting vacant for years.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure and council have discussed building low-income housing on the site.